 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala State Youth Commission to organise creators’ conclave

Tourism Minister to inaugurate the two-day conclave which will be held at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village on November 20 and 21

Published - November 18, 2024 07:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Youth Commission is set to host a content creators’ conclave to help aspiring content creators to play a larger role in the creator economy as well as orient them towards more socially responsible creative practices. The programme also aims towards tapping into the massive reach of influencers in online platforms.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the two-day conclave which will be held at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village near Kovalam in the capital on Wednesday and Thursday (November 20 and 21). The commission planned the conclave to help youth understand the workings of the creator economy so that they could generate income using their own content through various social media platforms.

Vipasha Joshi, a former Google employee and an independent creative economy consultant, has designed the classes for the conclave. Social media experts from various organisations will be addressing the delegates. K.L. Biju, whose YouTube channel featuring his family members now has six million subscribers, will be one of the participants in the various sessions. Experts from e-commerce platforms will handle a session on storytelling for marketing purposes.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will also address the delegates in a session on creator economy. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian will inaugurate the valedictory function.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.