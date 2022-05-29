Kerala State Yoga Olympiad begins

The State Yoga Olympiad got under way at the Regional Telecom Training Centre, Kaimanam, here on Sunday.

Organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the two-day event is intended to promote yoga among students, teachers and practitioners to improve physical, emotional and mental wellness.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the olympiad. In his inaugural address, he stressed the importance of yoga and called for its inclusion in the curriculum.

Vyloppilly Samskrithi Bhavan vice chairperson G.S. Pradeep, who was the chief guest, said all participants would benefit from the programme, irrespective of success or failure. SCERT director Jayaprakash R.K. who presided over the inaugural spoke on ‘Yoga for health and harmony.’ Samagra Shiksha, Kerala State Project Director Supriya A.R. spoke.

As many as 232 students from 14 districts of the State have registered for the event. Following the inauguration, the participants demonstrated various yoga techniques and artistic yoga dance.

Mrudula, Arya K.P., Sivaganga T.K., and Revathy Rajesh who had participated in the National Yoga Olympiad 2019 were honoured.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty also reached the venue to meet the participants and interact with them. The Minister said yoga was not only exercise but also a lifestyle. More than physical conditioning, it aimed at mental rejuvenation. He also viewed the artistic yoga display put up by the students.

Competitions will be held in the under 14 and under 16 categories at the olympaid that will select 16 students to represent the Kerala team for the Yoga Olympiad 2022 being organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in New Delhi as part of International Yoga Day. In the national event that was last held in 2019, Kerala came third. The Minister wished the team more success.

Mr. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory of the State Yoga Olympiad at 3 p.m. on Monday.