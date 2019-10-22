Kerala State will not allow attempt to damage Gandhi’s legacy: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for a building to commemorate the martyrdom of Mahatma Gandhi at Sabari Ashram at Akathethara, near here, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister frowned at the protests being carried out against those who stand for progress and modernity. He said the government would not encourage those who abuse progressive people.

“We will not allow attempts to block the forward march of society,” he said.

Lashing out at those trying to eliminate Mahatma Gandhi from the country’s history, Mr. Vijayan said there was no better place than Sabari Ashram to commemorate Gandhiji’s martyrdom.

Hut to be preserved

He said Kerala would not brook the attempts to besmirch Gandhiji. The hut constructed by Gandhiji at Sabari Ashram would be conserved as part of a ₹5-crore project sanctioned by the Department of Cultural Affairs. The first phase would be completed within a year by spending ₹2.6 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister visited the hut where Gandhiji and Kasturba had stayed. Gandhiji had visited Sabari Ashram three times. Presiding over the function, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan said that paying homage to Gandhi had become the need of the hour.