ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Teachers’ Awards announced

Published - September 02, 2024 08:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the State Teachers’ Awards for 2023-24 on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five teachers each have been selected for the award in the lower primary, upper primary, and secondary categories, four in higher secondary, and two in the vocational higher secondary category.

A committee with the General Education Principal Secretary as chairperson and the Director of General Education as convener chose the award winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivankutty will present the awards at the auditorium of the Mar Beshanania Orthodox church at Thekkemala, Kozhencherry on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. Health Minister Veena George will preside.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The winners

In the lower primary category, Kishore Kumar M.S. (Thiruvananthapuram), Philip George (Pathanamthitta), Gayathri U. (Alappuzha), P.G. Devaraj (Palakkad) and Prabhakaran P.R. (Kannur) won the award.

In the upper primary category, the award has gone to K.S. Jayaraj (Pathanamthitta), Ushakumari M. (Alappuzha), Lijimol C.V. (Malappuram), M. Mujeeb Rahman (Malappuram) and Joshimon K.T. (Kasaragod).

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Savinayan (Alappuzha), Sajimon P.N. (Ernakulam), Thasmin K.A. (Ernakulam), K. Sasidharan (Palakkad) and Suresh C. (Malappuram) have won the award in the secondary category.

In the higher secondary category, Laly Sebastian (Idukki), Michael Joseph P.J. (Palakkad), Sheena T.C. (Kozhikode) and Raju C.V. (Kannur) were selected for the award.

Majjush A.R. (Thiruvananthapuram) and Leenakumari V.G. (Malappuram) won the award in the vocational higher secondary category.

The Professor Joseph Mundassery memorial literary awards for 2022-23 and 2023-24 were also announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US