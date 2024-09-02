Kerala State Teachers’ Awards announced

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty announced the State Teachers’ Awards for 2023-24 on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five teachers each have been selected for the award in the lower primary, upper primary, and secondary categories, four in higher secondary, and two in the vocational higher secondary category.

A committee with the General Education Principal Secretary as chairperson and the Director of General Education as convener chose the award winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivankutty will present the awards at the auditorium of the Mar Beshanania Orthodox church at Thekkemala, Kozhencherry on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on September 5. Health Minister Veena George will preside.

The winners

In the lower primary category, Kishore Kumar M.S. (Thiruvananthapuram), Philip George (Pathanamthitta), Gayathri U. (Alappuzha), P.G. Devaraj (Palakkad) and Prabhakaran P.R. (Kannur) won the award.

In the upper primary category, the award has gone to K.S. Jayaraj (Pathanamthitta), Ushakumari M. (Alappuzha), Lijimol C.V. (Malappuram), M. Mujeeb Rahman (Malappuram) and Joshimon K.T. (Kasaragod).

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Savinayan (Alappuzha), Sajimon P.N. (Ernakulam), Thasmin K.A. (Ernakulam), K. Sasidharan (Palakkad) and Suresh C. (Malappuram) have won the award in the secondary category.

In the higher secondary category, Laly Sebastian (Idukki), Michael Joseph P.J. (Palakkad), Sheena T.C. (Kozhikode) and Raju C.V. (Kannur) were selected for the award.

Majjush A.R. (Thiruvananthapuram) and Leenakumari V.G. (Malappuram) won the award in the vocational higher secondary category.

The Professor Joseph Mundassery memorial literary awards for 2022-23 and 2023-24 were also announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.