GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala State school sports meet off to a vibrant start with grand inaugural ceremony

The inaugural ceremony featured a march past with student athletes from 14 districts and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) parading from Durbar Hall Ground to the college ground

Published - November 05, 2024 01:10 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Mammootty inaugurating the cultural programmes as part of the opening of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 at Maharaja’s College ground on November 4.

Actor Mammootty inaugurating the cultural programmes as part of the opening of the Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 at Maharaja’s College ground on November 4. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Kerala School Sports & Games 2024 got off to a colourful start here on Monday (November 4).

Students perform a mass display at the inaugural venue.

Students perform a mass display at the inaugural venue. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the meet at Maharaja’s College Ground. The inaugural ceremony featured a march past with student athletes from 14 districts and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) parading from Durbar Hall Ground to the college ground. Olympian and brand ambassador of the meet, P.R. Sreejesh, received the torchlight from athletes, including the differently abled S. Yashwitha and Anu Binu, at the ground.

Students perform a mass display at the inaugural venue of the sports meet.

Students perform a mass display at the inaugural venue of the sports meet. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Mr. Sivankutty, Mr. Sreejesh, and differently abled sports personality Sreelakshmi lit the torch. Actor Mammootty inaugurated the cultural programmes associated with the inaugural event, while T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided over the ceremony.

Crowd gathers at Maharaja’s ground for the opening ceremony.

Crowd gathers at Maharaja’s ground for the opening ceremony. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Mr. Mammootty marvelled at the potential of the youth in the State, saying, “You are the pride of the State. Not everyone is lucky enough to receive second or third chances, so you should make every opportunity count.”

P.R. Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a former India hockey goalkeeper, bringing the Kerala School Games torch to the Maharaja’s ground, the main venue.

P.R. Sreejesh, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a former India hockey goalkeeper, bringing the Kerala School Games torch to the Maharaja’s ground, the main venue. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

He also reminded the audience that competition was only possible when there were people to compete against. “There will be only one winner, but those competing alongside should not be seen as enemies,” said Mr. Mammootty, while wishing participants success in becoming the pride of the country by winning Olympic medals in the future.

Kottayam district was declared the winner of the march past, with Kollam and Ernakulam securing the first and second runners-up positions, respectively. The inauguration was followed by cultural programmes featuring around 4,000 students. Nearly 24,000 students, including 2,000 differently abled participants, will take part in competitions that will begin across multiple venues in the district starting Tuesday (November 5).

Students with special needs carry the torch light along the track at Maharaja’s ground.

Students with special needs carry the torch light along the track at Maharaja’s ground. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Hibi Eden, MP, MLAs P.V. Sreenijin, Eldhose Kunnappillil, K.N. Unnikrishnan, Uma Thomas, and K.J. Maxy, Mayor M. Anilkumar, district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan, and District Collector N.S.K. Umesh were among those who attended the inaugural function.

Athletes march past at Maharaja’s College ground.

Athletes march past at Maharaja’s College ground. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sivankutty launched the event booklet and inaugurated the kitchen at the main venue to cater to participants.

Published - November 05, 2024 01:10 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.