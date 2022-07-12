Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to operate city shuttle services to Thiruvananthapuram airport terminals

The 24-hour city circular bus services to connect Thampanoor bus terminal, Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station with airport terminals

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will soon launch 24-hour city circular bus services linking the airport terminals, the Central railway station and the KSRTC bus terminal at Thampanoor.

The State-run transport utility is already operating seven city circular shuttle services, in clockwise and anti-clockwise directions, to ensure last-mile connectivity along seven busy routes. The new circular is the eighth city shuttle service of the KSRTC.

Services will be operated from the Thampanoor bus terminal connecting the bus stand and the Central railway station with the domestic and international terminals of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, and in the return direction. In the first phase, one bus will reach the airport terminals every hour.

One bus will start from the Thampanoor bus station and touch the Ponnara Sreedhar Park, Central railway station, Overbridge, East Fort, Attakulangara, Manacaud, Mukkolakkal, domestic terminal at Valiathura, Shanghumughom, All Saints’ College, international terminal, Chacka Junction, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Kerala University, Palayam, Statue, and Overbridge before terminating at Thampanoor.

To international terminal

Another bus will take the Thampanoor, Overbridge, Palayam, Ayyankali Hall, Kerala University, General Hospital, Pattoor, Pettah, Chacka, international airport, All Saints’ College, Shanghumughom, Valiathura domestic terminal, Mukkolakkal and Manacaud. The service will also be conducted in the reverse direction.

The trial run of the services will begin next week. The route will be finalised after holding the trial run using the newly procured electric buses.

In the first phase, two electric buses will be used for these services. Based on the feedback, more buses will be pressed into service, if need be, said the KSRTC in a release.

The schedule of the circular will be prepared based on the schedule of flights and trains. As more passengers arrive at the international terminal during night hours, night services will be operated only to the international terminal. From these buses, tickets for long-distance bus services too could be bought, said the release.

The airport authorities have said that they will provide facilities for booking counters for KSRTC tickets in front of the domestic and international terminals, apart from advertising the facilities. The staff will help the passengers board the buses along with luggage, if necessary, and seats will be arranged in such a way as to ensure more luggage space inside the bus.

The fare will range from ₹20 to ₹50, including luggage charges. As an introductory offer, luggage charges will be waived and there will a discount of 10% on fares, said the release.