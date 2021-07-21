Kerala State Road Transport Corporation puts in place system to ensure alternative service during delays, breakdown

In case of an accident or breakdown during service, KSRTC bus conductor has to inform the control room within five minutes. The information will be passed to the nearest depot, from where an alternative arrangement will be made within 15 minutes

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has put in place a system to ensure that long-distance passengers do not face any difficulties or delays due to accidents or breakdown while availing themselves of its services.

The Chairman and Managing Director has issued instructions to ensure that passengers are not stranded for more than 30 minutes, unless in unavoidable circumstances, due to a bus breakdown or accident.

If a bus of the same class is not available, one from a higher or lower class will be sent to take the passengers to the nearest depot, where a bus of the same class is available. The unit officers concerned will be informed to ready a replacement bus at the depot.

Replacement service

The conductor also has to inform the control room and arrange a replacement service for the return journey, if the breakdown happens in the onward journey and there is advanced reservation for the return trip. Passengers themselves can inform the control room and send photographs to the KSRTC's WhatsApp number. The contact numbers of KSRTC control room are 9447071021 and 0471- 2463799 and the WhatsApp number is 81295 62972.

The KSRTC has also implemented a system by which services with pre-reservation are operated without fail, as part of addressing complaints that some long-distance services are cancelled at the last minute without prior announcement.