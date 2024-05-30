Kerala State professional theatre awards declared

The awards for the Professional Theatre Competition-2023 , organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, were declared on Thursday.

Manikarnika staged by Souparnika, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the award for the best play while Parannuyaranoru Chiraku by Sankeerthana, Kozhikode, secured second best award. While the best play received a cash prize of ₹50,000 and citation, the second best play bagged ₹30,000 and citation.

In all, 10 plays were staged at the five-day festival organised from May 25 to May 29 at the regional theatre of the akademi.

Rajesh Erulath, who directed the play Santham, staged by Amala Communications, Kanjirappally, has been chosen for the best director award. Rajeev Mammily, director of Parannuyaranoru Chiraku, is the second best director.

K.C. George, scriptwriter of Chandrika Vasantham, staged by Deva Communications, Kayamkulam, got award for the best script. Hemath Kumar, who wrote the play Santham, is the second best script writer. The best director and the best script writer will receive a cash prize of ₹30,000 and a citation each, while the second best director and second best script writer will get ₹20,000 and citation each.

Girish Ravi, who acted in Santham, is the best actor while Neyyatinkara Sanal of Vanavarudeyum, Veenavarudeyum Edam’ by Akshara Creations, Thiruvananthapuram, become second best actor.

Meenakshi Aditya of Parannuyaranoru Chiraku is the best female actor. Greeshma Uday of Manikarnika became the second best female actor.

Nishad K.K. won the best singer (male) for the song in Parannuyaranoru Chiraku. Shyama K.R. bagged the best female singer award for Kuchelan staged by Aksharakala, Thiruvananthapuram. Udaykumar Anchal (Parannuyaranoru Chiraku) is the best music director. Vibhu Pirappankode (Manikarnika) is the best lyricist.

Vijayan Kadamberi (Oozham by Nadam Creations, Valluvanad) got the award for stage design.

Rajesh Erulam (Vanavarudeyaum Veenavarudeyum Edam ) got award for lighting. Vakkam Mahin (Manikarnika) became best costume designer. Anil Mala (Vanavarudeyum Veenavarudeyum Edam) got award for background music. Anil M. Arjunan (Manikarnika) become best sound recording.

Anita Suresh (Chandika Vasantham) and Sunil Poomadam (Manikarnika) got special jury mention. The date of distribution of award will be informed later.

