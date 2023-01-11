Kerala State Police Chief to hold online adalat on February 20

January 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

State Police Chief Anil Kant will hold an online adalat on February 20 to redress the grievances of police officers and retired officers of Kollam City and Rural police districts. The virtual programme, SPC Talks with Cops, will address service-related and personal grievances of serving and retired police officers. Spouses of police officers can also file complaints. Complaints should be e-mailed to spctalks.pol@kerala.gov.in before January 28 along with the mobile number of the complainant. Helpline number is 9497900243.