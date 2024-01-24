Kerala State Minorities Commission to join hands with Knowledge Economy Mission for skill training

January 24, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala State Commission for Minorities has decided to join hands with the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission to impart skill training to the marginalised among the minorities.

The aim is to help about 1 lakh people gain employment this year (2024) by enhancing their skills, according to A.A. Rasheed, chairman of the commission.

Jobseekers have to step up their skills to secure jobs in tune with the changing times. The commission will equip jobseekers among the minorities to take on these challenges by improving their innate talents, said Mr. Rasheed in Kochi on January 24 (Wednesday).

Proposal for academy

He said the commission has submitted a proposal before the government to set up a minority educational academy to help the youth among the minorities gain job opportunities abroad. The commission has been organising district-level adalats to hear the complaints and concerns of the minorities, besides educating them on the various benefits available for them, he said.

Around 300 persons from various areas in Ernakulam district will attend a seminar organised by the commission at the MES hall at Kaloor on January 27. The topics of discussion include creating awareness about the Minorities Act, various schemes and benefits under the State and Central schemes available for the minorities and creation of 1 lakh jobs for the minorities in association with the Knowledge Economy Mission. Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the programme.

The commission will organise a seminar for micro-minority community members at the Government Guesthouse, Ernakulam, on February 3. Representatives of Buddhists, Jains and Parsis will attend.