Kerala State Library Council plans ‘reading spring’

10,000 debate sessions envisaged with regard to 75th anniversary of Independence

The annual Budget of the State Library Council that gives thrust to projects for the development of libraries was passed here on Thursday. The Budget expects a revenue of ₹93.25 crore and expenditure of the same amount.

The Budget, which integrates innovative ideas and programmes in tune with the times, envisages the formation of reading groups at the library level as part of creating a ‘Reading Spring’ and holding 10,000 debate sessions on history in connection with the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The Budget expects ₹44.98 crore as government grant, ₹41.25 crore as library cess and ₹99 lakh as salaries of librarians through the Scheduled Caste Development Library Scheme. The main expenditure of the Library Council will come around ₹50.50 crore in the form of annual grants and allowances.

A main proposal in the Budget is organising an event called ‘Samam’ with the message of gender equality. As part of the Reading Spring programme, reading sessions and competitions will be held in libraries.