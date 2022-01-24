Kerala State Library Council awards for poet K. Satchidanandan, Sunil P. Ilayidom

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 January 2022 18:38 IST

Poet K. Satchidanandan has won the I. V. Das Award instituted by the Kerala State Library Council for overall contributions to culture, language and literature.

Sunil P. Ilayidom has been selected for the Kadamanitta Award for literary criticism, and P. Appukuttan for the council's P. N. Panicker Award given to the best library activist. The awards are for the year 2020.

The EMS Award for the best library which is over 50 years old was won by the Mulanthuruthy Public Library, Ernakulam district.The award carries a cash prize of ₹50,000, a bronze statuette and citation.

Upasana Library in Kuzhakode, Kozhikode district, has won the DC Award for best rural library. The award, sponsored by DC Books, consists of books worth ₹50,000 and a citation.

The N. E. Balaram Award for the best library in a backward area was won by the Aksharajyothi Granthalayam, Kavanakkunnu, Wayanad district. The award, sponsored by Poorna Publications, consists of books worth ₹15,000 and a citation.

Vembu Memorial Library, Kannur, won the Samadhanam Parameswaran Award for activities in the social and cultural sphere. The Kuzhikkalidavaka Public Library, Pangode, Kollam, bagged the P. Raveendran Award for best Balavedi centre, while the Safdar Hashmi memorial Library received the C. G. Santhakumar Award for environmental and scientific awareness programmes. The Sabarigiri Library and Reading Room, Pathanamthitta, won the Nangeli Award for women empowerment activities.

The awards will be presented once the COVID-19 spread is under control, said office-bearers of the library council.