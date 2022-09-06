Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited to incentivise setting up of rural BPO/IT operations

FOSTeRA is aimed at creating about 10,000 jobs

The Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) is set to launch a scheme for incentivising the establishment of BPO/IT/ITES operations across panchayats in the State. Under the Fostering Technologies in Rural Area (FOSTeRA) scheme, which is aimed at creating around 10,000 jobs in the sector, up to 50% of expenditure incurred on setting up the operations will be provided to eligible companies, with an upper sealing of ₹1 lakh for every job created.

Up to 50% of financial support for operation expenditures, including mostly utility bills, will also be provided. In addition, there will be special incentives for units providing employment to women, persons with disability and transgender persons. A special incentive of 5% will be provided if 50% of the employees are women, while an incentive of 10% will be given if 100% of the employees are women. The incentive will be 4% if 2% of the employees are differently abled and 0.5% for employing transgender persons.

Santhosh Babu, Managing Director, KSITIL, who played a key role in setting up similar rural BPOs during his stint in Tamil Nadu, told The Hindu that the large number of Keralites working in the IT sector outside Kerala can use the opportunity to come back and establish companies closer home. The project could add a fillip to the Local Self-Government department's initiatives to generate jobs at the village level.

Additional incentives will be given for providing employment beyond the stipulated numbers, and for units setting up BPO/ITES operations as a consortium with a local entrepreneur. The credentials of the local entrepreneur will be certified by the District Industries Centre (DIC).

The companies applying for the scheme should have operations with a minimum of 50 employees and an average annual turnover of ₹1 crore in the last three financial years. They should also be registered in India under the Companies Act or the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (as amended till date).

An entrepreneur or a society (registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860) can form a consortium with an entity registered under the Companies Act or Limited Liability Partnership Act which is able to fulfil the financial eligibility criteria and other conditions.

The companies can apply for a minimum of 50 seats and maximum 1,000 seats, either at one location or at multiple locations across rural panchayats of Kerala. The minimum number of seats to set up operation at a location is 50.