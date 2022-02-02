Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeks report on death of woman stung by honey bees

Thiruvananthapuram

02 February 2022 18:14 IST

Complaint by kin of victim says Thiruvananthapuram Corporation failed to take action despite being informed of the threat posed by beehive

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has taken a case in connection with the death of a woman after being stung by honey bees in the capital last month. A complaint alleged that despite approaching the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to destroy the beehive, no action was taken.

Acting on the complaint by a kin of the deceased, identified as Vijayamma of Chempazhanthi, the commission directed an investigation against the police and the hospital authorities for releasing the body to the relatives without conducting a post-mortem examination.

Advertising

Advertising

Vijayamma died at the Government Medical College Hospital on January 13 while under treatment. Her son Sunil Kumar who had rushed to her aid and was also bitten by the bees is under treatment at the hospital. The incident happened on January 11.

According to the complaint, the hive was found on a cashew tree on a plot of land adjoining Vijayamma. Though the owner of the plot, Santhosh Kumar, had been repeatedly urged to destroy the hive, he had not done so. The Powdikonam ward councillor had been informed, and a letter submitted to the Corporation’s Sreekaryam zonal office on December 20 last, but to no avail.

While the mother and the son were undergoing treatment, Santhosh Kumar remained indifferent. Though the police were informed on time, a post-mortem examination was not conducted, the complaint said, seeking action against the Corporation authorities for failing to take timely action.

Commission chairperson Antony Dominic sought an investigation report from the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kazhakuttam, and the Corporation secretary within four weeks.