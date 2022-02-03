Kerala State Human Rights Commission intervenes, action to be taken against Akshaya centre for overcharging

Thiruvananthapuram

03 February 2022 23:17 IST

₹110 charged instead of ₹50 as fixed by the government for linking phone number with Aadhaar

Strict action will be taken against the Akshaya centre that charged ₹110 instead of ₹50 decided by the government for linking phone number with Aadhaar, the Akshaya State project pirector has informed the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

The decision comes in the wake of the case registered by commission chairperson Antony Dominic.

The report by the director said an inspection was held by officials, including the Akshaya district project manager, at the Akshaya centre at Kuttichal, Kattakada, regarding which the complaint was made. It was found that charges fixed by the government for services provided by Akshaya centres were not displayed at the centre concerned. Receipt for the money charged for the Aadhaar-related service was also not provided to the public. The Akshaya centre entrepreneur admitted to charging the customer ₹110 for linking phone number with Aadhaar, thus committing a serious lapse.

Strict action would be taken against the entreprenuer as per a government order dated October 30, 2019, the report said. The Akshaya district chief coordinator would submit the file to the District Collector for further action, the report added.