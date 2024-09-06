Kerala State higher secondary exam board name changed on COBSE website

The Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) has corrected the name of the Kerala higher secondary exam board on its website following the intervention of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty. The COBSE website had the exam board name as Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Education instead of Board of Higher Secondary Examinations, Kerala. This resulted in students from the State being denied admission to colleges under the University of Delhi. In the wake of the complaints, the General Education department had sent COBSE three letters in this connection. Following this, Mr. Sivankutty got in touch with COBSE general secretary M.C. Sharma who assured the Minister that the error would be rectified.

