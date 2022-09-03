Kerala State Higher Education Council training

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 03, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will conduct a five-day online training programme on MOODLE learning management system from September 22. The workshop, organised for the faculty members of higher education institutions, is part of the State government’s Let’s Go Digital project.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to a press note, the head of the affiliated colleges in the State can avail of the opportunity by submitting a request along with the list of faculty members of the respective institutions. For further details, visit www.kshec.kerala.gov.in or contact 9495027525.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app