Kerala State Higher Education Council training

The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will conduct a five-day online training programme on MOODLE learning management system from September 22. The workshop, organised for the faculty members of higher education institutions, is part of the State government’s Let’s Go Digital project.

According to a press note, the head of the affiliated colleges in the State can avail of the opportunity by submitting a request along with the list of faculty members of the respective institutions. For further details, visit www.kshec.kerala.gov.in or contact 9495027525.