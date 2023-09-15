HamberMenu
Kerala State Higher Education Council reconstituted

Rajan Gurukkal, Rajan Varughese to continue as vice chairman and member secretary respectively

September 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) has been reconstituted. Rajan Gurukkal and Rajan Varughese will continue as the council vice chairman and member secretary respectively.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu is the chairperson of the government think tank. Its executive body comprises Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, former Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, Director in-charge of Technical Education M.S. Rajasree, University of Kerala senior professor P.P. Ajayakumar, Paul V. Karanthanam of St. Thomas College, Pala, and K.K. Damodaran. The Principal Secretary, Higher Education, will be the ex-officio member of the body. The tenure of the council will be four years.

The members of the governing body include the executive body members, Vice Chancellors of universities in the State, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram director J.N. Moorthy, Farook Training College Principal T. Muhammad Salim, Cochin University of Science and Technology deputy registrar Harilal, and student representatives Akhila T.P. of Kannur University, and Abdulla Naseef S.A. of Kerala Forest Research Institute.

The advisory body includes the Leader of the Opposition and the Ministers for Health, Agriculture and Law, among others.

