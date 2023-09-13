ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Film Awards to be presented on Thursday

September 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

J.C. Daniel Award, State government’s highest film honour, will be presented to filmmaker T.V. Chandran

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 47 film personalities, including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Vincy Aloshious, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, Rafeeq Ahammed, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, will receive the awards for the year. The Chief Minister will present the J.C. Daniel Award, the State government’s highest film honour, to filmmaker T.V. Chandran.

Television award

Shyamaprasad will receive the Television Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021. The award ceremony will be followed by Hemanthayamini, a musical programme featuring evergreen songs of poet and lyricist P. Bhaskaran, performed by leading playback singers. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and others will be present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US