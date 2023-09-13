Kerala State Film Awards to be presented on Thursday

September 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 47 film personalities, including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Vincy Aloshious, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, Rafeeq Ahammed, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, will receive the awards for the year. The Chief Minister will present the J.C. Daniel Award, the State government’s highest film honour, to filmmaker T.V. Chandran.

Television award

Shyamaprasad will receive the Television Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021. The award ceremony will be followed by Hemanthayamini, a musical programme featuring evergreen songs of poet and lyricist P. Bhaskaran, performed by leading playback singers. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and others will be present.