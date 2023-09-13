HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala State Film Awards to be presented on Thursday

J.C. Daniel Award, State government’s highest film honour, will be presented to filmmaker T.V. Chandran

September 13, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the Kerala State Film Awards 2022 at a function to be held at the Nishagandhi auditorium here at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A total of 47 film personalities, including Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Vincy Aloshious, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Mahesh Narayanan, Rafeeq Ahammed, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, will receive the awards for the year. The Chief Minister will present the J.C. Daniel Award, the State government’s highest film honour, to filmmaker T.V. Chandran.

Television award

Shyamaprasad will receive the Television Lifetime Achievement Award for 2021. The award ceremony will be followed by Hemanthayamini, a musical programme featuring evergreen songs of poet and lyricist P. Bhaskaran, performed by leading playback singers. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil, and others will be present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.