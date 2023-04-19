Kerala State exams: Grace marks may be limited to 30

April 19, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is mulling restricting grace marks for SSLC and higher secondary examinations.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had earlier announced that grace marks would be allowed to students this year.

An order on the marks is expected to be issued by the General Education department soon. It is likely that grace marks would be considerably restricted for both SSLC and higher secondary students. Only maximum of 30 marks may be allowed as grace marks for a student. This would also be limited even if students are eligible for grace marks in more than one event.

