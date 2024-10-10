Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission proposes grievance redressal forums in KSEB offices

The State Electricity Regulatory Commission has proposed a new amendment requiring every Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) office to establish an internal grievance redressal forum to address consumer complaints. This was announced by Commission member A.J. Wilson at a consumer awareness programme organised at Taliparamba on October 10 (Thursday).

Mr. Wilson said consumers paid for services and, therefore, deserved proper redressal of their grievances. He urged KSEB officials to handle customers’ complaints with politeness and efficiency, addressing common issues like unresponsive phone lines. He pointed out that despite the existing systems such as courts, ombudsmen, and forums for addressing consumer grievances, it was crucial that cases were resolved promptly.

Commission compliance examiner T.R. Bhuvanendra Prasad, who presided over the event, said the primary responsibility of addressing consumer complaints was that of the assistant engineer of the respective KSEB section. He highlighted that grievances should be resolved at their point of origin. He also added that the consumer redressal forum would be expanded to include a consumer representative as the fourth member, in addition to the three existing members representing the KSEB.

During the event, industrialists raised a demand to upgrade the 33 KV substation at Nadukani Kinfra Park to 110 KV. The Kinfra has agreed to provide one acre for the sub-station, and KSEB officials confirmed that the matter was currently under consideration. A majority of complaints during the programme came from industrial customers.

The session included a presentation by the Commission’s consumer advocacy consultant B. Sreekumar. Other speakers included Commission secretary C.R. Satish Chandran, Commission SAS member and KSEB Deputy Chief Engineer Sanu George, District Information Officer P.P. Vineesh, and Kerala State Small Industries Association district president Abdul Karim.

