Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission nod for fuel surcharge of 9 paise per unit

Published - September 26, 2024 10:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KSEB can collect it from its consumers in State from October 1

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued orders permitting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to collect a fuel surcharge of 9 paise a unit from consumers from October 1.

This surcharge is over and above the 10 paise per unit fuel surcharge being collected under an automatic cost-recovery mechanism permitted by the KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) (first amendment) Regulations which came into effect in 2023.

According to the commission’s decision, the KSEB can impose the 9 paise surcharge for recovering ₹30.51 crore “towards pending recovery of fuel surcharge.”

While the 2023 regulations allow automatic recovery of surcharge, the Regulatory Commission had capped the monthly amount that can be collected at 10 paise a unit. But the regulations also note that if the licensee has excess fuel surcharge amount to be recovered in a billing period, it can request the commission that the outstanding amount is “adjusted from the consumers.”

On the strength of this provision, the KSEB had sought to recover 23 paise a unit as surcharge, projecting an “unrecovered fuel surcharge” amounting to ₹46.50 crore for the October 2023-March 2024 billing period. However, the commission allowed only 9 paise a unit.

