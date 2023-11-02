Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission approves green tariff of 77 paise per unit

November 02, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a ‘green tariff’ of 77 paise per unit over and above the normal tariff for 2023-24.

The green tariff is payable by consumers voluntarily opting for the purchase of renewable energy power from distribution licensees. This tariff is “over and above the normal demand charge/fixed charge and energy charge of the respective tariff category,” the commission noted.

The tariff of 77 paise includes the additional cost of purchasing renewable energy power (62 paise) and banking charges (15 paise), the commission said in its interim order on power tariff revision on Thursday.

The green tariff is applicable to all consumers who intend to avail themselves of green power from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and other small distribution licensees in the State. Licensees who purchase power from the KSEB at the Bulk Supply Tariff (BST) approved by the Commission will collect the green tariff from their consumers. It has to be remitted “promptly along with the BST to the KSEB on a monthly basis,” the order noted.

In May this year, the KSEB had submitted a proposal to the commission for allowing green tariff to consumers. Various stakeholders including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Airports Authority of India, and State Bank of India also had approached the commission expressing willingness to buy green energy from the KSEB at a rate fixed by the commission.

