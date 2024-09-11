GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala State Electricity Board to ink 500 MW deal with Solar Energy Corporation of India

Published - September 11, 2024 10:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for procuring 500 megawatts (MW).

SECI general manager (commercial) A.K. Naik and KSEB chief engineer (commercial) Sajeev G. will sign the papers in the presence of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and KSEB chairperson and managing director Biju Prabhakar on Thursday.

Supply will begin by September 2026 under the 25-year agreement. Under it, Kerala will receive part of the supply during the evening peak-demand hours after 6 p.m. 250 MW will be supplied during the evening hours at a stretch or in instalments as required by the KSEB.

The big attraction of the deal is that the supply will be at a relatively low rate of ₹3.49 per unit. Solar power will be supplied during the daytime, and power from the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) during the evening hours. In 2022, the KSEB had inked an MoU with SECI for the supply of 300 MW.

SECI is a central public sector unit focused on boosting renewable energy capacity in the country.

