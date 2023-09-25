September 25, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will collect 10 paise per unit as surcharge on power bills in October. The surcharge is meant for recovering the additional spending by the KSEB on power purchases in the month of August.

The surcharge will be collected automatically from the consumers under the amended regulations of the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) on the basis of the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022 notified by the Centre.

The surcharge is meant for recovering ₹41.57 crore, the variation in the power purchase cost approved by the commission and the actual cost. The KSERC (Terms and Conditions for Determination of Tariff) Regulations permit distribution licensees to pass the surcharge to the consumers in their electricity bills.

After the Centre amended rules to make the recovery automatic, the commission had fixed 10 paise per unit as the maximum surcharge that can be imposed on consumers in a month.

