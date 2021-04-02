Kerala State Electricity Board says allegations on power purchase deal with Adani Green Energy is baseless

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 April 2021 20:42 IST

KSEB, in a statement, denies inking any pact with Adani Green Energy

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has refuted the charges that it had caused financial loss to the exchequer by entering into a power purchase deal with Adani Green Energy.

The KSEB, in a statement on Friday, denied that it had inked any such pact with Adani Green Energy. Agreements were in fact inked in June 2019 and September 2019 with the central public sector undertaking Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for purchasing wind-generated power to the tune of 200 MW and 100 MW respectively. The power purchase agreements were published on the KSEB website, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

The KSEB came out with its clarification on Friday after Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the LDF government of awarding the power purchase contract to the Adani Group.

According to the KSEB, SECI supplies power via companies selected through a tariff-based tendering process. SECI had selected three companies — Adani Green Energy (75 MW), Senatris Wind Energy (125 MW) and Spring Wind Energy (100 MW). Adani Green Energy had started supplying 25 MW from March this year onwards.

SECI follows prescribed tender procedures to purchase power from companies at the lowest rates. Other than accepting the allotment for Kerala, the KSEB has not entered into agreements with private companies in this regard, it said.

‘Incorrect approach’

Further, the power utility rebutted the charge that it decided to buy power at a higher cost from Adani when solar power was available at ₹1.99 per unit in December 2020. Solar power is not available in the market at ₹1.99 per unit. In Kerala, its per-unit price stands at above ₹3. Moreover, comparing wind power prices with that of solar power is not a correct approach, the KSEB said.

Also, prices quoted for the agreements signed by the KSEB in 2019 were the lowest among such agreements signed in the past decade, it said. The maximum price per unit as per the June 2019 agreement was ₹2.83, while that of the September 2019 pact, ₹2.80.

The KSEB also asserted that only long-term agreements existed in the country for renewable energy deals. Corruption was alleged in the 25-year-deal entered into by the KSEB.