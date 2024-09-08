Kerala State Electricity Board planning battery energy storage systems in Kerala, eyes VGF from Centre

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has resurrected a proposal for establishing battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the State, but this time with viability gap funding (VGF) from the Centre.

The KSEB management has cleared a proposal for setting up BESS projects at eight locations in the State with a combined capacity of 205 megawatts (MW). The locations are Mylatti and Renewable Power Corporation of Kerala Ltd in Kasaragod district, Brahmapuram Diesel Power Plant campus in Ernakulam, Kannur International Airport Ltd and Kozhikode Diesel Power Plant in addition to the KSEB sub stations at Angamaly in Ernakulam, Areacode in Malappuram and Pothencode in Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2022, the KSEB had floated a tender for establishing BESS projects, but dropped the plan after it was found that storage would cost ₹12.83 per unit, which was higher than the market rates. But in March this year, the Union Ministry of Power (MoP) announced VGF for BESS projects for the period up to 2025-26.

The KSEB notes that the VGF of up to 40% is available under this scheme if the project gets approved before March 31, 2026. In May this year, the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) offered to set up BESS projects at a trading margin of 0.5% of the monthly capacity charges at locations selected by the KSEB.

Simply put, BESS allows bulk electricity storage for later use. With the reliance on renewable energy rising in Kerala, the KSEB is hoping to use BESS for integrating renewable energy into the grid and managing demand-supply fluctuations.

In its operational guidelines for VGF, the MoP noted, “Renewable energy from sources like solar and wind is variable and not available round the clock like thermal power to meet the demand. Energy Storage Systems (ESS) are necessary to address this challenge by storing excess energy when not needed and supplying it during peak demand periods.As reliance onrenewable energy increases, the grid experiences stress during evening and morning (consumption) peaks when sufficient renewable energy is not available, necessitating additional power dispatch. ESS plays a vital role in successfully integrating renewable energy into the grid and assisting grid operators in managing these fluctuations in demand and RErenewable energy supply.”

Financial burden

Additional power purchases from energy exchanges to meet demand-supply gaps have been adding to the financial burden of the KSEB.

BESS projects aside, the KSEB is also eyeing more small hydel projects (below 25 MW) and pumped storage projects as part of the efforts to meet the soaring demand, especially during the summer months.

