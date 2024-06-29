ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Coir Corporation bags award

Published - June 29, 2024 05:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Corporation wins the prize for manufacturing eco-friendly products

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presenting the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 to Coir Corporation officials at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has bagged the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 instituted by the Metro Mart and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) in connection with the World MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation won the prize for manufacturing eco-friendly products.

Coir Corporation chairperson G. Venugopal and Coir Corporation managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker received the award from Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function. Canara Bank circle head K.S. Pradeep, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, Metro Mart managing director Siji Nair and others attended the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US