Kerala State Coir Corporation bags award

Corporation wins the prize for manufacturing eco-friendly products

Published - June 29, 2024 05:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presenting the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 to Coir Corporation officials at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presenting the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 to Coir Corporation officials at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has bagged the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 instituted by the Metro Mart and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) in connection with the World MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Day.

The corporation won the prize for manufacturing eco-friendly products.

Coir Corporation chairperson G. Venugopal and Coir Corporation managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker received the award from Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function. Canara Bank circle head K.S. Pradeep, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, Metro Mart managing director Siji Nair and others attended the function.

