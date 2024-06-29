Kerala State Coir Corporation bags award

The Kerala State Coir Corporation has bagged the Metro MSME Excellence in Eco-friendly Product Manufacturing Award 2024 instituted by the Metro Mart and Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industries (TCCI) in connection with the World MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) Day.

The corporation won the prize for manufacturing eco-friendly products.

Coir Corporation chairperson G. Venugopal and Coir Corporation managing director Pratheesh G. Panicker received the award from Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan at a function held in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

M. Vincent, MLA, presided over the function. Canara Bank circle head K.S. Pradeep, TCCI president S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, Metro Mart managing director Siji Nair and others attended the function.