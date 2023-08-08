HamberMenu
Kerala State Climate Change Adaptation Mission to serve as monitoring and coordinating mechanism

It will look at how the State’s economic development can be taken forward by aligning it with long-term targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting cleaner technologies

August 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Climate Change Adaptation Mission (KSCCAM), cleared by the State Cabinet on August 2, will serve as a monitoring and coordinating mechanism for climate change-related activities in line with the aim to make Kerala net carbon neutral by 2050.

The mission has six broad aims, according to an August 4 order issued by the State Environment department.

To be headed by a Chief Resilience Officer (CRO), it will look at how the State’s economic development can be taken forward by aligning it with long-term targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting cleaner technologies.

Given the State’s vulnerability to disasters, the mission will focus on activities that build resilience to reduce the damage to human habitats, infrastructure and livelihood.

Sourcing aid

An important mandate of the mission is to source climate adaptation aid through the carbon credit economy and green funds.

Promoting ecosystem services to spur resource-efficient growth based on food and water security and resilient distribution networks for agriculture forms part of the mission’s mandate.

Other aims include aiding the growth of green employment initiatives, sustainable livelihood and promoting development activities keeping in mind the challenges posed by climate change and disasters.

Net carbon neutral by 2050

The State government is moving ahead with plans to transform the State into a 100% renewable energy-dependent one by 2040 and net carbon neutral by 2050. In December 2022, the government had also released the Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 (Kerala SAPCC 2.0).

In line with the Cabinet decision, nine posts, including that of the CRO, have been created for the mission. The other posts include that of a climate change assessment specialist, a carbon auditing officer, a carbon capture and utilisation specialist, a carbon monitoring and compliance officer, and a science content writer.

