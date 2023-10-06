ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation sells products worth ₹17 crore during Onam

October 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

Of this, sales of value-added products worth ₹5.75 crore were made through KSCDC’s franchisees and factory outlets

The Hindu Bureau

Discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has recorded good sales during the 2023 Onam season by selling nuts and various value-added products worth ₹17 crore. Of this, sales of value-added products worth ₹5.75 crore were made through franchisees and factory outlets.

KSCDC cashew, sourced from organic farms and drum-roasted in traditional style, is preferred by most customers, said KSCDC officials.

While the products are available at all factory outlets, special discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala / Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US