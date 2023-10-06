HamberMenu
Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation sells products worth ₹17 crore during Onam

Of this, sales of value-added products worth ₹5.75 crore were made through KSCDC’s franchisees and factory outlets

October 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers.

Discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has recorded good sales during the 2023 Onam season by selling nuts and various value-added products worth ₹17 crore. Of this, sales of value-added products worth ₹5.75 crore were made through franchisees and factory outlets.

KSCDC cashew, sourced from organic farms and drum-roasted in traditional style, is preferred by most customers, said KSCDC officials.

While the products are available at all factory outlets, special discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers.

