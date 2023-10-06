Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation sells products worth ₹17 crore during Onam

October 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) has recorded good sales during the 2023 Onam season by selling nuts and various value-added products worth ₹17 crore. Of this, sales of value-added products worth ₹5.75 crore were made through franchisees and factory outlets.

KSCDC cashew, sourced from organic farms and drum-roasted in traditional style, is preferred by most customers, said KSCDC officials.

While the products are available at all factory outlets, special discounts were offered during the festival season to attract more customers.