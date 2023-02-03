Kerala Budget 2023 | ₹2000 crore to control price rise

At a time when Kerala is facing a severe financial crunch, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal presents the second full budget of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government

February 03, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Kerala State Budget 2023-24 will be presented today by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal in the State assembly. The State is facing an unprecedented fiscal crunch and Mr. Balagopal’s second full budget will be closely watched on how it can walk a tightrope between fiscal discipline and providing for development as well as social welfare.

The Economic Review report that was presented in the Assembly on February 2, 2023, although highlights a positive growth in the State economy and tax collection, also emphasized that Kerala cannot afford any slippages in revenue mobilization as the expenditure has grown as well.

Moreover, the budget also needs to consider the Central fiscal policies, especially the reduction in the Revenue Deficit Grant by ₹8425 crore in 2023-24 compared to the current fiscal and a further loss of ₹12,000 crore from the discontinuation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation.