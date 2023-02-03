Kerala Budget 2023 | ₹2000 crore to control price rise

Mr. Balagopal says the State has been making efforts to retain the youth in the State and minimise their migration to other countries. The government has been spending ₹50000 per year for each school student. Immense importance is being given for school and college development.
- February 03, 2023 09:27Efforts to minimise youth migration
- February 03, 2023 09:25Dedicated R&D budget
Finance Minister announces a special R&D budget as part of the thrust towards creating knowledge economy.
Knowledge Economy Mission is one of the flagship projects of the second LDF government.
- February 03, 2023 09:20‘Centre imposing unjust limits on State borrowing’
Mr. Balagopal accuses the Union government of fiscal conservatism and imposing unjust limits on State borrowing. He calls for a united resistance of all states to protect federal values.
- February 03, 2023 09:17Rubber subsidy increased
Rubber subsidy has been increased to ₹600 crore. Rubber farmers in the State have been facing a severe crisis due to falling prices. Moreover, LDF’s ally Kerala Congress (M) has been pressuring the government to increase the stabilisation price of rubber to ₹250 per kilogram.
- February 03, 2023 09:10₹2000 crore to control price rise
The budget earmarks ₹2000 crore to control price rise. Despite being a consumerist State, Kerala has witnessed the lowest price rise in the country, says Mr. Balagopal.
- February 03, 2023 09:08‘Multiple crises’
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal begins his budget speech. Says Kerala has weathered multiple crises in recent years to post robust economical growth.
- February 03, 2023 08:49Finance Minister arrives at the Assembly to present Budget
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal arrives at the Assembly to present the budget for the 2022-23 financial year.
Kerala State Budget 2023-24 will be presented today by Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal in the State assembly. The State is facing an unprecedented fiscal crunch and Mr. Balagopal’s second full budget will be closely watched on how it can walk a tightrope between fiscal discipline and providing for development as well as social welfare.
- February 03, 2023 08:29Kerala Finance Minister to present Budget at 9 a.m.
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal is set to present the budget for the 2022-23 financial year at 9 a.m. Officials of the Printing Department handed over a copy of the budget at his residence, ahead of the presentation. This would be Mr. Balagopal’s third Budget after taking over as Kerala’s Finance Minister.
Amid speculations that the Budget would focus on measures to shore up revenues, the Finance Minister told press persons that he does not intend to pass on a heavy burden to the people. He said that the Union Government has cut down the State’s borrowing limit by ₹2700 crore in the upcoming financial year.
“This is a continuation of the Union Government’s policies towards the States. There will certainly be difficulties due to these restrictions. More than the Government or the ministers, the people of Kerala should understand this plight,” he said.
