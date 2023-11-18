Kerala State awards for persons with disabilities announced

November 18, 2023 05:50 am | Updated 05:50 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kozhikode district panchayat has bagged the award for the best disabled-friendly district panchayat in the State.

Eloor municipality in Ernakulam, Vadakara block panchayat in Kozhikode, Punnayurkulam grama panchayat in Thrissur, and Pulpatta grama panchayat in Malappuram were also adjudged the best in the respective categories in rendering services to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu announced the State awards for PwDs. The awards are given to persons, institutions, and local self-government institutions in the differently-abled sector. The awards will be presented at a ceremony at the Kozhikode Town Hall on December 26.

The awards are given in 20 categories. Omana C., Vinukumar K., Sudeesh V.C., Pramodu P.A. were adjudged the winners in the category for the best employee with disabilities in the government sector/PSU. In the category for the best employee with disabilities in the private sector, Pouly C.J. and Ajil Xavier were chosen for the recognition.

The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) was adjudged the best among government and private institutions with accessibility for PwDs. The National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Thrissur, was named the best recreational place accessible for PwDs.

Vikalanga Kshema Printing and Book Binding Industrial Cooperative Society Ltd, Thiruvananthapuram, secured the award for best private employer for promoting differently abled employees. Pope Paul Mercy Home, Thrissur, and the Kerala Federation of the Blind Training Centre for the Teachers of Visually Handicapped, Palakkad, were chosen in the category of non-governmental organisation or institution working in the interest of PwDs.

Sherin Shahana T.K., Anisha Ashraf, and Amal Iqbal bagged the award for the best State role model for PwDs. Sathyajith H., Hanan Rachel Promod, Adithya Suresh, and Abdul Hadi V.S. secured the award for best creative child with disability.

The award for the best sportsperson with disability will be shared by Muhammed Nisar A.P., Nibin Mathew, and Sandra Davis K. The award for outstanding national/international achievers will be presented to Suhail Abdul Salam.

The Nest International Academy and Research Centre, Koyilandy, and Pratheeksha Bhavan, Thrissur, were chosen the best rehabilitation centre and welfare institution respectively. Abdul Basheer M.C. won the award for the best innovation/research designed for improving the lives of PwDs.