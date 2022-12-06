Kerala startup Tree Tag offers a web-based platform to help plant and keep track of trees

December 06, 2022 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - KOCHI

How about a digital platform to help plant and track thousands of trees across a vast geographical area?

Tree Tag Private Limited, a startup founded by Abhijith Kumar Meenakumari and Aashuthosh B Sai, offers a slew of such innovative services over its web-based platform targeted at digitizing the tree plantation drive by tying up with like-minded NGOs. Their novel concept had won the winner’s cash prize of ₹5 lakh at Climathon, an event organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) recently.

Accountability and transparency

“We bring accountability and transparency to tree plantation drives undertaken as part of Corporation Social Responsibility initiatives through proper data upkeep and lend technical support to NGOs for digitising their tree plantation drives commitment. Users can choose their preferred areas and select trees of their choice. Besides, we also support carbon credit-based projects by companies,” said Mohamed Wazeer, chief operating officer of Tree Tag, which is now registered with KSUM.

In fact, Tree Tag is offering the technical support for a project being undertaken by a company with the support of the indigenous community for planting and tracking one million trees in Amazon rainforest in Brazil.

The startup also offers the platform for free to student communities for encouraging tree plantation drives. Already, 10,000 National Service Scheme volunteers of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University are using it as part of the National Resource Protection Force.

Monitoring the growth

Trees planted by Tree Tag will have a bar code for their future monitoring. “Users insisting on monitoring the growth of the tree can do so using the bar code by logging into their accounts on our website. They can select the frequency of updates based on which we will visit the spot and update the data. We are also planning to introduce satellite and drone technology for updating data where vast areas are involved. Besides, we also undertake assignments to barcode existing trees,” said Mr. Wazeer.

So far, around 5,000 trees have been planted using the Tree Tag platform, which has over 12,000 users. The startup, where Anoop Babu is the chief strategy officer, is also building up a pool of NGOs to broadbase its services and expand across the country.