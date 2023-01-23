Kerala Startup Mission to implement ‘Startup Infinity’ in select countries and cities

January 23, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Startup Mission will implement ‘Startup Infinity’ for setting up launchpads in select countries and cities and ‘Kerala Startup Commons’, a one-stop platform for technical and business support for Startups, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

He said in his policy address at the Kerala Assembly on Monday that the government IT parks added 258 new companies last year and registered a revenue growth of ₹2,993 crores.

The Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) will implement the Community Skill Parks Project for providing industry relevant skills. The Kerala State IT Mission has released the e-District application version 2.0 with more services and modules. Digital Kerala architecture will be implemented with extensive use of data analytics. Universities will be enabled to issue certificates and mark lists through the National Academic Depository Digi Locker. The Employment Department is in the process of transforming conventional employment exchanges to e-Employment Exchanges.

He said that the State government was relentlessly pursuing efforts to transform governance in the State to a people-centric, technology-driven, outcome-oriented digital governance system. All departments and public institutions transacted their work through the e-office digital platform. More than 900 services had been made online. The Integrated Local Government Management System (ILGMS) had been operationalised in all the gramapanchayats of the State. The K-SMART application for urban local bodies, expected to revolutionise service delivery, would be rolled out by April 1. Dashboards had been set up for tracking progress of applications and service delivery in local governments as well as all government departments with citizen interface.