Kerala Startup Mission programme to offer free AI up-skilling courses in 22 languages

Entri, a Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM)-incubated leading Indian vernacular learning programme, on July 12 launched Saksharatha.ai, an innovative programme that aims to bridge the Artificial Intelligence skill gap by offering free AI up-skilling courses in 22 languages of the country starting with Malayalam and Tamil.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launched www.saksharatha.ai at the Conclave on Gen AI in Kochi. Mohammed Hisamuddin, founder of Entri, noted that the country was facing a significant skill gap as lack of language proficiency made a large number of people unemployable despite the existence of numerous job opportunities.

“We have 40 crore people, aged 18 to 35, who are not proficient in English. Right learning experience in their native languages can significantly improve their employability,” he said.

Entri, with over 14 million users and expertise in launching up-skilling programmes in local Indian languages, seeks to address this challenge. Saksharatha.ai will offer introductory courses designed to make AI accessible and understandable to the public. The curriculum covers fundamental AI concepts, practical applications, and ethical considerations, all tailored to diverse linguistic backgrounds.

The AI Saksharatha programme includes modules on Introduction to AI, Generative AI Tools, Prompt Engineering, Future of AI, and Ethical Considerations. Participants will gain foundational knowledge and practical skills to incorporate AI tools into their daily lives, enhancing productivity, efficiency, and overall work quality.

Upon completion of the programme, successful participants will get a certificate of completion from Entri.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop Ambika hailed Entri’s programme as “ground-breaking.” He said the initiative could boost the employability of youth by empowering them with the right skill-set in the emerging AI technology and improve the productivity and efficiency of people in general.