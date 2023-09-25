Kerala Startup Mission plans to encourage young talents in coding

September 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has launched the ‘Top 100 Series’ challenge to identify, reward, and engage young talents in programming, product design, and product making.

Through the challenge, the KSUM, in collaboration with MuLearn, a talent-building platform set up by the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT and ITES companies in the State, will identify top 100 coders.

The structured three-level coding challenge, stretched across 45 days will start from October 1. The Top 100 Coders who will enable Kerala to create and foster a highly competent talent pool capable of building technology products that can tap the global market will be recognised at the 5th edition of the Huddle Global event to be held at Kovalam from November 16 to 18.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said the ‘Top 100 Series’ aimed at identifying and recognising eminent talents from across Kerala with the potential to thrive in three major areas—programming, designing, and product making—thus using their skill for further strengthening Kerala’s vibrant start-up ecosystem.

“The eminent talents thus spotted will become a part of KSUM’s ‘Build it Big’ project wherein, they will be coming up with technology products and scientific equipment for the global market. Also, the top 100 selected in each category will get an opportunity to become co-founders of start-ups across various domains,” he said.

GTech Academy and Technology Focus Group Convener Deepu S. Nath said that the Top 100 Series, open to all irrespective of age, would provide an avenue to foster a learning environment and provide networking opportunities, which would further strengthen Kerala’s robust and fast-growing start-up ecosystem to tap the global market.

The 45-day coding challenge includes ‘Portfolio building’ (30 days) wherein the coders can showcase their coding prowess and curate a personal portfolio and ‘Timed challenges’ (10 days), which assesses coding skills under time constraints.

For more details and registration, visit:https://huddleglobal.co.in/.

