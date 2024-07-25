GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala Startup Mission partners with Hero MotoCorp

Collaboration expected to accelerate growth of State’s start-up ecosystem

Published - July 25, 2024 06:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary Electronics and IT, Govt. of Kerala, along with KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and Swadesh Kumar Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp, after signing the MoU between KSUM and Hero MotoCorp in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has forged a strategic partnership with two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, aimed at accelerating the growth of the start-up ecosystem in the State by leveraging combined strengths.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalising the collaboration was signed by KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika and Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility, Hero MotoCorp, Swadesh Kumar Srivastava, in the presence of Rathan U. Kelkar, Secretary, Electronics and IT, Government of Kerala.

Mr. Anoop said the collaboration would foster innovation and pave the way for a more robust and dynamic entrepreneurial landscape in the State. Under the agreement, the KSUM will curate and recommend start-ups that align with MotoCorp’s focus areas, providing them with resources and support. Both partners will organise knowledge sessions, workshops and other interventions to support start-ups, providing them with valuable insights and knowledge.

Financial aid

The KSUM will spearhead efforts to create awareness about MotoCorp’s innovation initiatives. This includes organising events and roadshows to promote MotoCorp’s brand and initiatives at both State and national levels. The KSUM will also extend benefits under State start-up schemes to the enterprises selected by MotoCorp, including financial assistance, grants and incubation facilities.

The State facilitator will identify and recommend start-ups based on MotoCorp’s requirements, support the company in organising events, and roadshows and outreach efforts initiatives through various channels to promote MotoCorp programmes.

An official press note issued here said Hero MotoCorp would contribute to creating a holistic ecosystem that encourages innovation and entrepreneurship.

