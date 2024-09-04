Kerala Startup Mission opens LEAP centres on three campuses

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has opened three LEAP centres on campuses, including the first such facility at a medical college.

The facilities include the first LEAP (Launch, Empower, Accelerate and Prosper) centre at iNEST (BIRAC BioNEST) incubation centre at Dr Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi, Wayanad; Al Ameen College, Edathala, Kochi; and Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kalady.

The initiative is designed to ensure co-working spaces at minimal cost for young innovators. “The agreement signed with these three colleges will significantly help the fledgling start-ups to innovate and grow by leveraging the advanced facilities available on these campuses at minimum cost,” KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika said in a statement on Wednesday.

The opening of LEAP in these three colleges marks the beginning of a plan to eventually bring all incubation centres in the State under LEAP. This would ensure greater access to co-working spaces for fledgling start-ups at affordable cost, the statement said. The KSUM is the Kerala government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the State.

