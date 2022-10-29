Kerala Startup Mission launches Internet of Cattle challenge

Start-ups should develop cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) devices that can monitor vital parameters of cows and help in early detection of diseases

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Friday launched an innovation challenge for start-ups to develop a set of cost-effective Internet of Things (IoT) devices that can monitor vital parameters of cows including their health and help in early detection of diseases.

The Internet of Cattle (IoC) Innovation Challenge also expects start-ups to come up with an animal identification system similar to Aadhaar ID that will enable identification of the animals, provide alerts on their health and allow genetic mapping, including pedigree and potential milk yield. Details of the IoC innovation challenge can be obtained from: https://iotsummit.startupmission.in/innovation-challenge/. November 15 is the last date for submitting ideas.

The challenge was announced at the first IoT summit held by the KSUM. K.C. Narendran Senior Vice President and State Head, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. inaugurated the summit. With the launch of 5G services in the country, the gap between global innovation and India innovation has been bridged, throwing up immense opportunities of global standards for startups by exploring IoT, Mr. Narendran said in a statement.

MoU signed

KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika termed the IoC innovation challenge a unique concept. IoT has immense possibilities and can potentially change the way things are operated now, he said. At the summit, the KSUM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kerala Medical Technology Consortium (KMTC) to promote innovations and entrepreneurship in the medical technology, medical devices, and allied areas.