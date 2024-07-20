Kerala Startup Mission conclave bats for creative economy with vibrant role for start-ups

Start-ups will be playing a vibrant role in creative economy which is based on people’s use of novel imagination to increase an idea’s value rather than the traditional resources of land, labour and capital, felt experts who attended Beyond Tomorrow, a two-day conclave organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) aimed at driving innovation to foster sustainable growth in Kochi.

A creative economy merits stronger investment than other conventional sectors in the new age because the resultant generation of jobs will benefit local population the most. Employment opportunities will be higher in a stronger creative economy than most other industries in the future, they observed.

“Creative minds should join hands with start-ups in a big way,” said Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu at during the opening session of the two-day event that featured expert panels and discussions on policy changes and job creation, besides integrating arts in education, tourism and technology.

Initiated by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and UNESCO under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Culture, the event which kicked off at Le Méridien on July 20 was held in collaboration with The Art Outreach Society (TAOS) with the aim of shaping Kerala’s creative economies for social and economic development.

Hibi Eden, MP, in his inaugural address, emphasised the need for governmental support to cultural and creative endeavours. “Development is not just about improving infrastructural facilities, we also need to nurture culture and sustaining heritage,” he said.

Young brains scouted

KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika, while pointing out an “intrinsic relationship” between technological knowledge and creative art, said the nodal agency was scouting for young brains in areas such as coding, designing and developing.

Shah Faesal, Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture, stressed the need for developing creative industries into sources of guaranteed income to the economy. “For this, we need to adopt a clear policy and its clean execution,” he added.

Teamwork Arts managing director Sanjoy K. Roy, who is co-chair of FICCI Tourism and Culture Committee, pointed out that creative industries have the capacity to generate jobs in double the numbers by the conventional ones. “For instance, an investment of ₹1 crore can bring in jobs totalling 110 in creative industries, while the number will be around 50 in other cases,” he said.

Principal Secretary (Industries) A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish and curator-author Tanya Abraham, founder of TAOS, were the other speakers.

Besides exploring the intersections of culture, education, tourism and technology, the conclave facilitated professionals to network with stakeholders from various sectors. While exploring ways on how the creative economy can drive sustainable growth and innovation, it benefited educators, policymakers, entrepreneurs and creative professionals by providing perspectives and opportunities to contribute to Kerala’s future.

Beyond Tomorrow was KSUM’s step towards developing a creative economy, organised in association with FICCI and TAOS. The key partners of the event included UNESCO, British Council, SAIK (Society of AVGC Institutions in Kerala) and Teamwork.

The conference featured a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions and networking opportunities with leading experts and influencers in the creative industries.