Kerala startup mission’s conclave and technology expo on May 10

May 05, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The event at KMEA Engineering College in Edathala is being held on the eve of the National Technology Day

The Hindu Bureau

The logo of Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kerala Startup Mission is organising a Conclave and Technology Expo near Aluva on May 10, featuring sessions on technology transfer as well as KSUM grants and funds, while also showcasing commercially viable technologies from leading research and development institutions in the State. 

The event at KMEA Engineering College in Edathala is being held on the eve of the National Technology Day with the aim of giving startups and aspiring entrepreneurs an opportunity to see state-of-the-art technologies and interact with scientists from R&D institutions. There will also be an exhibition of marketable technological know-how developed by research institutions in Kerala.

Applications can be made through this link on or before May 8. For details, contact 8848338393. 

