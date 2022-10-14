Kerala start-ups get ₹130-crore business commitments in Dubai GITEX expo

ADVERTISEMENT

Start-ups from Kerala that participated in the just-concluded GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai have netted business commitments worth ₹130 crore, according to the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

A delegation comprising 40 start-ups from various sectors, including Edutech, cybersecurity, enterprise tech, agri tech, IoT (Internet of Things), media tech, health tech, fintech, insurance tech and consumer tech, participated in the four-day event held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, which concluded on Friday. Apart from the participating start-ups, 30 more companies from the State visited GITEX.

The KSUM delegation also attended the ‘India Startups Confluence 2022’ that connected Indian start-ups to their counterparts from the UAE and West Asia.

“Start-ups from Kerala received a big response from the NRI community and investors at GITEX Expo. In future, the KSUM will support the efforts of Kerala start-ups to set up their offices and establish a strong relationship with the UAE,” said KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika.

The KSUM will ensure similar participation in the coming editions of GITEX as well, he added.

Lauding the efforts of the KSUM, UAE Consul General Aman Puri said the time-tested cordial relationship between Kerala and West Asia had paved the way for a delegation with such a huge participation.

The delegation will visit the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park and interact with their peers.

GITEX Global provides a platform for start-ups to explore business and investment opportunities by showcasing innovative products, technology skills and sustainable ideas.