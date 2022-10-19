Kerala start-up to partner with Gujarat to set up floating solar power plants

The company began as a campus start-up at Wayanad Government Engineering College in 2014

E.M. Manoj KALPETTA
October 19, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajay Thomas, CEO, Vatsaa Energy Private Limited, receiving the letter of intent from Dinkar M. Jetva, Chief Engineer, Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Vatsaa Energy Private Limited (VEPL), a start-up in Wayanad, is partnering with Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) to set up floating solar power plants in that State.

The company began as a campus start-up at the Wayanad Government Engineering College in 2014, and it established India’s first on-grid floating solar power plant for Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in Banasura Sagar Dam. It was also the first floating solar power plant in the world built with ferro cement. The research and development project triggered the accelerated growth of floating solar industry in India.

Later, the company became one of the leaders in floating solar consulting in the country and overseas. “When the first floating solar plant in Banasura Sagar was commissioned in 2016, the market of floating power plants in India was nearly zero,” Ajay Thomas, chief executive officer, VEPL, told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, it is more than a business. Governments and public sector undertakings are constructing multi-megawatt projects throughout the country. GSECL had invited a tender for appointing a floating solar consultant for the next two years in September, and we won the competition,” he said.

Dinkar M. Jetva, Chief Engineer, GSECL, handed over the letter of intent to Mr. Thomas recently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“As a consultant, we will be evaluating the techno-commercial viability of floating power plants in various waterbodies in Gujarat,” Mr. Thomas, who is also a graduate in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, said.

Moreover, VEPL will help GSECL in project planning and management. GSECL is planning to produce 1,500 MW power from the floating solar plants by the end of 2025, he said. It will be a big energy infrastructure investment of around ₹8,000 crore, he said.

VEPL is at present investing in integrated solar roofing technology and expecting its market launch in a year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app