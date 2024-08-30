Kerala start-up bags ₹1.15-crore DoT grant

Deep tech start-up Trois Infotech, incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), has bagged a grant of ₹1.15 crore under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, for its ‘Face Recognition (FR) Using Drone’ technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) will oversee the implementation of this project which aims at setting new standards in aerial surveillance. Its primary objectives include the development of industrial-grade long-range (500-m plus) cameras optimised for facial recognition.

It can also be used for high-accuracy edge processing for face recognition and incident detections, as well as for developing and integrating multiple communication modules to ensure seamless and real-time face recognition and event data transfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three patents

Trois Infotech holds three patents for this project. Founded in 2018, Trois Infotech is led by its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jithesh T. and co-founders Regil Raghavan (COO), Nandakumar (CIO), and Anupam Gupta (CTO). The company specialises in smart surveillance, cleantech, video management systems, and telecommunications and has a footprint across India, West Asia, Africa, and South Asia.

Due to several challenges, industrial and military-grade drones equipped with face-recognition technology for air surveillance are extremely rare. The challenges include the movement of both the camera and the targets, the difficult angles and distances involved, the drone’s tilt and vibration, and the limited power available for on-board computing. Moreover, maintaining high accuracy in face recognition during day and night requires advanced algorithms and models as well as innovation in camera technology.

The technology can be applied across various sectors, including construction and maintenance, agriculture, emergency response and disaster management, surveillance and law enforcement, defence and border security, traffic management, the mining industry, forestry and wildlife.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.