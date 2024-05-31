Kerala stares at explosive outbreaks of hepatitis A in future unless it gets its acts together

Kerala is likely to witness more explosive outbreaks of hepatitis A in the years to come unless the State evolves a specific strategy to combat the infection, focussing not just on stringent water quality surveillance and food safety norms but also a vaccination strategy to supplement these efforts.

Since the past two decades, the State has been experiencing several large and small hepatitis A outbreaks, along with several fatalities, throughout the year in all districts. The number of probable or epidemiologically-linked-but-not-confirmed cases are at least double the number of confirmed cases every year.

This year, even before the onset of the monsoon, the State has reported large outbreaks from several districts, including Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kannur and Thrissur. As of May 30, the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project has logged 2,417 confirmed cases of hepatitis A (probable cases number 6,524) and 18 deaths (plus another 17 suspected deaths). Only a fraction of the actual number of cases get reflected in the official statistics.

While hepatitis A is usually a self limiting disease, it can have significant morbidity and occasional fatalities when it affects the adult population.

A paradox for Kerala

“Hepatitis A, in childhood, tends to be asymptomatic or subclinical and infected children under six years of age do not usually experience any symptoms. About 10% may develop jaundice and the infection confers them life-long immunity against the disease. Ironically, in regions with poor sanitation and bad hygiene practices, hepatitis A outbreaks are uncommon and hardly ever results in fatalities because the older adults would have acquired immunity against the virus in childhood while the young children may have just mild illness,” says P.S. Rakesh, a public health expert who has formerly led several epidemiological investigations into hepatitis A outbreaks in the State.

It is thus a strange paradox that Kerala is now paying the price for successfully preventing hepatitis A infection in childhood through its improved sanitation facilities and emphasis on hygienic practices.

In all the outbreaks reported by the State in the last two decades the most vulnerable population have been adolescents and those in the 20-40 year age group.

Previous studies have reported that the sero prevalence of hepatitis A antibodies in children below five years of age in Kerala was less than 10%, when it was 60-80% in the rest of the country.

“There is thus a huge population in the State now, who escaped having hepatitis A infection in childhood and who remain vulnerable to serious infections and the risk of complications. Given that there are huge areas in the State which do not receive treated, piped water supply and that food safety and hygiene surveillance leaves a lot to be desired for, even a small contamination in food/water can trigger explosive outbreaks of hepatitis A amongst the vulnerable population,” Dr. Rakesh points out.

Prevalence of outbreak

Once a hepatitis A outbreak occurs in an area, it usually takes at least six to eight months before the outbreak can be controlled. The virus persists in the community, easily transmitting amongst close contacts and secondary cases will continue to be reported till the susceptible pool of vulnerable people is exhausted.

The virus spreads through the faecal-oral route and if hand washing after using the toilet is not practised scrupulously, the virus gets transferred to all surfaces or objects handled by an infected person — door handles, switches or the water mug/faucet in washrooms — which then gets transmitted to the next person. If a food handler or care giver in a care home is infected, cases can spread rapidly in the community

“Hepatitis A can be prevented from becoming an explosive outbreak if cases are picked up early and control measures are initiated on a war footing. Often, it is because of the delay in reporting the initial cases from the periphery to the district health authorities that the epidemic gets propagated. Hepatitis A is not a complex disease like dengue but it is becoming more evident that Kerala needs a comprehensive programme and better focus on basic public health measures — provision of safe food and water — if we have to prevent huge outbreaks in future,” says T.S. Anish, Additional Professor of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Manjeri.

Vulnerable segment

The pattern of recurring hepatitis A outbreaks in the State show that almost all outbreaks have been in the rural areas and linked to the local source of drinking water — this includes wells and regional water supply schemes.

Many of these local water supply systems are forced to service more houses than these can handle because of increased demand. This means that water drawn from the well or other sources is continuously pumped into the supply lines, without adequate filtration or chlorination. Often there are frequent breaks in these pipelines, which might be running close to drainages, aiding contamination.

Inadequate messaging

Consistent maintenance of a good water quality surveillance system across the State is thus easier said than done. Meanwhile, the public health warnings issued by the Health department have been focussing only on water contamination. The sole message to the public to prevent hepatitis A has been to drink only boiled and cooled water.

“People’s behaviour is never consistent. Also, this messaging is inadequate because apart from water, unpeeled and uncooked fruits and vegetables, shellfish, and ice are common sources of the disease. People should be especially wary of sliced fruit/ salad greens/garnishes like raw onion, mint or coriander leaves that may have been washed in unclean water,” according to a public health expert.

Hepatitis A vaccination

The grim predictions of frequent and explosive outbreaks in the years to come because of the epidemiological transition that has taken place in the State should make Kerala re-think about offering hepatitis A vaccination, at least to the vulnerable population.

A committee set up by the Government in 2022 , headed by B. Ekbal, to formulate a vaccine policy for the State had recommended that as a short-term priority, the State Government should vaccinate all food handlers in food industries and restaurants against hepatitis A and that hepatitis A vaccination cards be made mandatory for all food handlers.

Previous studies done in Kerala have reported that the average out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by a family, when one adult member is infected by hepatitis A is nearly ₹25,000.

Given the cost of care, the morbidity and the increasing frequency of outbreaks, hepatitis A vaccination is a strategy that the State has to consider for those at high risk, especially when water and food quality surveillance in the State is less than satisfactory.

Meanwhile, the Health department has launched an epidemiological study in Kannur district, where over 150 cases of the infection have already been reported and cases continue to be trickling in.

