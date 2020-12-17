Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exams from March 17

Colleges to reopen on January 1

The SSLC and Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held from March 17 to 30.

The decision was taken at a high-level online meeting of Education Ministers and those for Health, Agriculture and Fisheries and Education and Health Secretaries that was presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Thursday.

There was concern among Class 10 and Plus Two students regarding the date for the examinations in the wake of online classes being held for them since the start of the academic year owing to COVID-19.

Final-year undergraduate classes and postgraduate classes will also get under way in the State on January 1. The classes will be held with half the students strength. If necessary, classes will be scheduled on shift basis in morning and evening.

Classes in the fisheries and agricultural universities will begin on January 1 with limited number of students. Classes will also begin in medical colleges for students from second year upwards.

The General Education Department will soon make arrangements for the public examination for Classes 10 and 12 (Plus Two), a statement from the Chief Minister’s office said. Classes for students who need to prepare for practical examinations as part of the year-end examinations will begin in schools on January 1.

Revision

From January 1, steps will also be taken in schools to begin revision of the online classes that are being telecast for students currently and clear their doubts as concerns have been expressed over how much students have really been able to grasp the content of the online classes.

Model examinations will be held ahead of the public examinations. Students will be provided with counselling in schools to reduce anxiety or stress they may be experiencing, For this, students of Classes 10 and 12 may go to schools with the permission of their parents. The services of teachers will be used to provide these services.

The online sessions for the students of other classes will continue.