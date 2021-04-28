Kerala SSLC IT practical exams postponed

Close on the heels of postponement of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical examinations, the SSLC IT practical examinations have also been postponed in the State.

The decision to put off the IT practical examinations comes in the wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The Health authorities had warned that with cases touching 33,000 and likely to shoot up to even 50,000, the conduct of the IT practical examinations would be difficult.

The IT practical examinations were scheduled to begin on May 5. The new dates will be intimated later.

The Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary practical examinations had been postponed two days ago following demands from students and teachers’ organisations.

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad too had called for postponement of both the Plus and SSLC IT practicals.

They had expressed concern over conducting the examinations in the wake of the rising COVID-19 caseload. Students coming together in a single room or sharing equipment, including mouse and keyboard in examinations involving the use of computers, would increase the infection risk, they said. Teachers too would be put to risk, they alleged.

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) had asked for and received a report from the Director of General Education (DGE) on the Plus Two practical examinations. It had then issued another notice asking the DGE to report within three days whether conduct of the the SSLC IT practical examinations would lead to a spike in COVID-19 spread.